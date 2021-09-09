'Series Not Yet Won, You're Playing for India' - Sunil Gavaskar Against Idea of Resting Jasprit Bumrah

Legendary former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has said Jasprit Bumrah should not be rested for the fifth Test against England as India are yet to win the series. Bumrah has 18 wickets in the series and played a huge part in India’s win in the fourth Test. But with the IPL and T20 World Cup coming up, it will be interesting to see how his body holds up during the last five days of this long series.

“I think in my view, you’re still playing for India and the series is yet to be won. If you are 2-0 up, then rest Bumrah, but we still haven’t won the series so Bumrah has to play," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar also said Mohammed Shami has to return to the XI. Shami was rested last game after a niggle, and Gavaskar said he should walk back in.

“Shami walks into the team. There’s no question about it. The only question is… whether Shami comes in place of Siraj - because he was just off colour in this particular game - so that’s the only area where I see the opportunity to make a chance. But he has to come in, there’s no question about it," Gavaskar said.

Shami has reportedly recovered from his niggles and is fit to play the final Test against England in Manchester, starting September 10. Shami and fellow senior pacer Ishant Sharma were rested from the Oval Test that India won by 157 runs to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series as the duo was nursing niggles.

Shami had joined the team’s training session on Wednesday, two days before the commencement of the final Test. “Shami is fit. And when Shami is fit, he is an automatic choice," a senior BCCI official privy to the developments, told PTI.

