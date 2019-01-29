Series on The Line As South Africa Battle Pakistan in Newlands

With series level at 2-2, Pakistan eye their second successive series win in South Africa. Shoaib Malik will once again lead his side in absence of captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who has been suspended after his racist taunts aimed at Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI.
Fast bowlers will again be in the spotlight but spinners might well come into play in Newlands, with the surface expected to have something in it for the slow bowlers. Pakistan became the first Asian side to register an ODI series win in South Africa in 2013 and back-to-back series wins will certainly help the team, especially after an abysmal Test series, where they were whitewashed 3-0.
Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Shinwari have been the in-form bowlers for Pakistan but it's the batting department which will be a worry for coach Mickey Arthur. Opener Imam-ul-Haq has been the standout performer with two half-centuries and one century to his name but the likes of Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam have failed to make the most of their starts.
South Africa have called up young all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to the squad with captain Faf du Plessis looking to sort out his team's combinations ahead of the World Cup.
"If we have Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn all in our attack then it’s an option to just play six batsmen. But if one of them is not there, then we need to re-look the six-batsmen strategy. It’s pretty obvious to me that we possibly need another batsman or all-rounder,” Du Plessis had said after the fourth ODI.
South Africa's batting has been prone to collapses and that is something the skipper will be mindful of. While likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Hashim Amla have been among the runs, form of big guns like Quinton de Kock and David Miller is a worry for the home side.
The match will start at 4.30 PM IST and will be broadcast on the Sony Ten network.
Squads:
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder.
Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat
Andile Phehlukwayodale steynFaf du PlessisImam-ul-HaqSarfraz Ahmedshoaib malikSouth Africa vs Pakistan 2019
First Published: January 29, 2019, 4:11 PM IST