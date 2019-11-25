Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Series to Document Australia's Journey from Ball-tampering Scandal to Ashes

The incident led to bans on former captain Steve Smith and his then deputy David Warner for 12 months. Darren Lehmann also quit as coach leaving the Australian team in turmoil.

PTI |November 25, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Series to Document Australia's Journey from Ball-tampering Scandal to Ashes

The Australian cricket team's journey of redemption from the ball-tampering scandal to a successful defence of the Ashes has been turned into a soon-to-be-released docu-series, which would also include unseen dressing room footage.

The eight-part series titled 'The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team', will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Australia's first ever Test series loss to India on home soil, the World Cup semifinal exit and the Ashes defence after that, according to a report on 'cricket.com.au'.

The series will be released next year.

Australia were rocked by the ball-tampering scandal during their tour of South Africa in 2018. Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing a piece of sandpaper on the ball during a Test in Cape Town.

The incident led to bans on former captain Steve Smith and his then deputy David Warner for 12 months. Darren Lehmann also quit as coach leaving the Australian team in turmoil.

The trailer of the docu-series shows the various highs and lows that the team faced, from Smith being hit on the neck during the Ashes to the aftermath of the shock loss in the third Test in the same series.

Skipper Tim Paine is seen motivating his teammates that include pacer Josh Hazlewood sitting with his head in his hands, James Pattinson slumped against the wall and Marnus Labuschagne looking distraught after the shock defeat in the third Test against England at Leeds.

"Keep knowing that the process we got in place to beat these guys will work. We missed an opportunity we have two others," Paine is heard saying.

The series will be available in Australia on Amazon Prime Video and will be available in more than 200 countries and territories around the world in early 2020.

ashesAustralia cricketAustralia vs South AfricaDavid WarnerOff The Fieldsteve smith

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more