Series Victory in New Zealand a Great Achievement: Rohit

Loading...
"I feel the team showed great character, especially after that loss in Hamilton," said Rohit.
"I would have batted second if it was a series decider. Felt the wicket got a bit easier to bat on in the second innings but bowlers got breakthroughs at crucial times. I thought 250 was a good score on this pitch, especially after losing early wickets. (Ambati) Rayudu and Vijay Shankar applied themselves really well. Coming here and beating New Zealand hasn't been easy. This is a great achievement to have," added Rohit.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson meanwhile said that there are a lot of lessons for his team to take from the series.
"In the end, they got just above par I felt. We lost way too many wickets, the scoring rate was always under control, " said Williamson.
"Me and Latham could have taken the partnership deeper there but their bowlers bowled with great accuracy. India have taught us a few lessons throughout the series and we need to learn quickly. It's a game of pressure and throughout the series, we were under pressure more than they were."
Ambati Rayudu was named man-of-the-match for his 90 and he said that aim was to just bat the 50 overs after the loss of early wickets.
"I wanted to take the game to the 30th over without losing another wicket, we knew that we were up against a quality bowling attack," said Rayudu.
"The aim was to play full quota of 50 overs. People batting at four, five, six get chances only in tough situations but we might face similar challenge in the future. It was a great effort by our bowlers."
First Published: February 3, 2019, 3:46 PM IST