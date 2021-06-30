Series Win in Australia Was the Highlight for Me: Sourav Ganguly on India's WTC Campaign

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has named series win in Australia as the high point of India’s WTC campaign. Virat Kohli and his men lost WTC Final but they had a wonderful season where they beat Australia in Australia and that too against all odds.

“I think their [series] win against Australia was the highlight for me. Australia is always a strong team, and beating them in at home was a huge [achievement] by India. With key players missing out, it was huge that their replacements delivered. India has played consistently well and that is why they are in the finals," Ganguly told The Week Magazine in an interview.

When asked whether ICC should have had a ‘best of three’ format for WTC Final, Dada said that he will wait before taking a clear stand.

“It is too early to say. Let this season finish. The ICC will look at a lot of things. At this stage, I would rather wait before saying anything," he said.

“It is a very good concept for sure. I think Test cricket is the biggest and strongest form of cricket and it should have a final. As far as the one-off Test as a final is concerned, it is the first [edition]. Things will be looked into for the future. The ICC will get feedback from all stakeholders."

India took on New Zealand in the WTC Final which was played in Hampshire Bowl Southampton. They lost the game but their season was too good to be ignored. They started off with series wins against South Africa at home and beat Australia in Australia where they were bundled out for their lowest ever Test score of 36 in the series opener.

