SES vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 match, July 03, 07:00 pm IST

SES vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between South East Stars and Central Sparks:

The sixth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20 competition) will be played between South East Stars and Central Sparks. The match is scheduled to be played at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on July 03, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST.

South East Stars performed considerably well in their opening game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021. They started their run in the league with a victory as South East Stars defeated Lightning by six wickets. With a six-wicket win in the first encounter, the Bryony Smith-led team is topping the Group A points table. Smith was also the wrecker-in-chief for her team in their first game. The all-rounder scored 30 runs with the willow along with picking up four wickets.

Central Sparks, on the other hand, didn’t get off to a decent start in the competition. They lost their first match to Southern Vipers by eight wickets. Thus, the team is languishing at the second-last position in the Group A points table. Marie Kelly was the only positive for Central Sparks in an otherwise disappointing performance. Kelly showed signs of brilliance with willow as she played a sublime knock of 36 runs off 41 deliveries.

Ahead of the match between South East Stars and Central Sparks; here is everything you need to know:

SES vs CES Telecast

The South East Stars vs Central Sparks match will not be broadcasted in India.

SES vs CES Live Streaming

The match between SES vs CES is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

SES vs CES Match Details

The upcoming match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between South East Stars and Central Sparks from July 03, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

SES vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Emily Arlott

Vice-Captain- Bryony Smith

Suggested Playing XI for SES vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chloe Hill

Batsmen: Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Emma Jones

All-rounders: Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Emily Arlott

Bowlers: Kalea Moore, Grace Gibbs, Georgia Davies, Issy Wong

SES vs CES Probable XIs:

South East Stars: Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Grace Gibbs, Susie Rowe, Kira Chathli (wk), Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Thea Brookes, Marie Kelly, Gwen Davies, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Chloe Hill (wk), Clare Boycott, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davies, Hannah Baker

