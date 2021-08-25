FOR DREAM 11: SES vs LIG dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between South East Stars and Lightning August 25, 7:00 pm IST

SES vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 match, August 25, 7:00 pm IST

SES vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between South East Stars and Lightning:

South East Stars will go one-on-one against Lightning in the 13th match of the 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women’s Regional T20 competition). The match is scheduled to be played at the Woodbridge Road in Guildford on August 25, Wednesday at 7:00 pm IST.

Both South East Stars and Lightning are experiencing contrasting fortunes in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. South East Stars are currently second in the Group A points table with nine points under their belt. East Stars have secured victory in two league matches while losing one game.

Lightning are languishing as the wooden-spooners on the Group A points table. The team has failed to win even a single game in the competition so far and have no points under their belt. Lightning needs to regroup themselves at the earliest and make some amends to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between South East Stars and Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

SES vs LIG Telecast

The South East Stars vs Lightning match will not be broadcasted in India.

SES vs LIG Live Streaming

The match between SV and CES is available to be streamed live on South East Stars and Lightning’s YouTube channel.

SES vs LIG Match Details

The upcoming match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between South East Stars and Lightning on August 25, Wednesday at 07:00 pm IST at the Woodbridge Road in Guildford.

SES vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Bethany Harmer

Vice-Captain- Abigail Freeborn

Suggested Playing XI for SES vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abigail Freeborn

Batsmen: Michaela Kirk, Phoebe Franklin, Bethany Harmer

All-rounders: Sonia Odedra, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Kalea Moore, Sophie Munro

SES vs LIG Probable XIs:

South East Stars: Grace Gibbs, Susie Rowe, Kira Chathli, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Kalea Moore, Bryony Smith (c), Phoebe Franklin, Danielle Gregory, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Capsey

Lightning: Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Shachi Pai, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Bethany Harmer, Abigail Freeborn (Wk & C), Nancy Harmer, Sonia Odedra

