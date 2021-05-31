SES vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, May 31 03:00 pm IST

SES vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Match between South East Stars vs Southern Vipers: South East Stars will play host to the Southern Vipers in a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match on Monday. The game will be played at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham and will kick-start at 03:00 pm (IST).

In their previous encounter, South East Stars hammered the Sunrisers by 135 runs in their previous encounter, courtesy of a brilliant a century from Sophia Dunkley. The Stars also lead Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy points table and will look to continue their winning march when they next face the Vipers.

On other hand, the Southern Vipers also started their campaign on a positive note by defeating the Lightning by four wickets and 19 balls to spare.The Vipers are also the defending champions and occupy second place in the points table. Last season, they were unbeaten as and won the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Both sides have some hard-hitting players in their unit and a cracker of a contest awaits us on Monday.

Ahead of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match between South East Stars and Southern Vipers; here is everything you need to know:

SES vs SV Telecast

Not televised in India

SES vs SV Live Streaming

The match between SES vs SV can be live-streamed on South East Stars and Southern Vipers website and their respective YouTube channels.

SES vs SV Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham. The game will start at 03:00 pm (IST).

SES vs SV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Danni Wyatt

Vice-captain: Alice Davidson-Richards

SES vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Carla Rudd

Batsmen: Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams,Sophia Dunkley

All-Rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Grace Gibbs, Tash Farrant, Tara Norris

SES vs SV probable playing XI:

South East Stars predicted playing XI: Tash Farrant (C), Bryony Smith, Rhianna Southby (WK), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Grace Gibbs, Freya Davies and Danielle Gregory.

Southern Vipers predicted playing XI: Georgia Adams (C), Danni Wyatt, Carla Rudd (WK), Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell and Charlotte Taylor.

