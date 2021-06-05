SES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's England Women’s ODD 2021, June 5 3:00 PM IST Saturday

SES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s England Women’s ODD 2021 match between South East Stars and Western Storm: South East Stars will be locking horns with Western Storm on Saturday, June 5. The two sides will meet at the Kia Oval in London. Till now both the teams have been on the winning and losing end of one match each, respectively. In the latest outing, South East Stars lost the match to Southern Vipers by 7 wickets while Western Storm were defeated by Central Sparks by 41 runs. In terms of the tournament’s points table South East Stars are placed at number three position while the Western Storm have occupied the sixth spot.

South East Stars vs Western Storm will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between South East Stars and Western Storm: here is everything you need to know:

SES vs WS Telecast

The South East Stars vs Western Storm will not be televised in India.

SES vs WS Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can visit the respective team’s official YouTube channel for watching the match.

SES vs WS Match Details

The match is scheduled for Saturday, June 5 at the Kia Oval, London. The game will start at 03:00 PM IST.

SES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-Captain: Bryony Smith

Suggested Playing XI for SES vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tash Wraith

Batsmen: Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Sophie Luff

All-rounders: Heather Knight, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Fi Morris

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Anya Shrubsole

SES vs WS Probable XIs

South East Stars: Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Tash Farrant (c), Grace Gibbs, Rhianna Southby (wk), Freya Davies and Dani Gregory

Western Storms: Fi Morris, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Tash Wraith (wk), Lauren Parfitt, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Nicole Harvey, Mollie Robbins, Anya Shrubsole and Lauren Filer

