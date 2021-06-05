CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » SES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's England Women’s ODD 2021, June 5 3:00 PM IST Saturday

SES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's England Women’s ODD 2021, June 5 3:00 PM IST Saturday

SES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's England Women’s ODD 2021, June 5 3:00 PM IST Saturday

Check here SES vs WS Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's England Women’s ODD 2021. Also check the schedule of South East Stars vs Western Storm

SES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s England Women’s ODD 2021 match between South East Stars and Western Storm: South East Stars will be locking horns with Western Storm on Saturday, June 5. The two sides will meet at the Kia Oval in London. Till now both the teams have been on the winning and losing end of one match each, respectively. In the latest outing, South East Stars lost the match to Southern Vipers by 7 wickets while Western Storm were defeated by Central Sparks by 41 runs. In terms of the tournament’s points table South East Stars are placed at number three position while the Western Storm have occupied the sixth spot.

South East Stars vs Western Storm will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between South East Stars and Western Storm: here is everything you need to know:

SES vs WS Telecast

The South East Stars vs Western Storm will not be televised in India.

SES vs WS Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can visit the respective team’s official YouTube channel for watching the match.

SES vs WS Match Details

The match is scheduled for Saturday, June 5 at the Kia Oval, London. The game will start at 03:00 PM IST.

SES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-Captain: Bryony Smith

Suggested Playing XI for SES vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tash Wraith

Batsmen: Sophia Dunkley, Aylish Cranstone, Sophie Luff

All-rounders: Heather Knight, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Fi Morris

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Anya Shrubsole

SES vs WS Probable XIs

South East Stars: Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Tash Farrant (c), Grace Gibbs, Rhianna Southby (wk), Freya Davies and Dani Gregory

Western Storms: Fi Morris, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Tash Wraith (wk), Lauren Parfitt, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Nicole Harvey, Mollie Robbins, Anya Shrubsole and Lauren Filer

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking