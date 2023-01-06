'Sethi’s Comments on Social Media Platform Are Baseless': ACC Responds to PCB Chief's Tweet on Asia Cup 2023

The Asian Cricket Council on Friday responded to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi’s tweet where he took a dig at ACC Chairman Jay Shah after the announcement of the Asia Cup 2023 structure.

The ACC announced the pathway structure and cricket calendars for the years 2023 and 2024 on Thursday which also included the details regarding the upcoming Asia Cup.

Sethi was not elated with the announcement and stated that Shah ‘unilaterally’ presented the details of Asia Cup without discussing it with Pakistan Cricket Board which is the host for the 2023 multi-nation event.

ALSO READ | ‘We’re Slightly in a Different Stage’: Rahul Dravid Hints at Looking Beyond Kohli, Rohit in T20Is

“Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated," Sethi tweeted.

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

The ACC hit back at Sethi for his comments and said that calendar was approved by the board’s Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13 and was then sent to the participating members including PCB but at that time they didn’t give any feedback.

“It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed well established and due process. The calendar was approved of by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022," the ACC stated.

“The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB"

“In view of the above, Mr Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC," it added.

ALSO READ | ‘Just Lack Of…’- Dinesh Karthik Explains Reason Behind Arshdeep Singh’s No-Ball Blunder

There is still no clarity regarding the venue of 2023 Asia Cup as last year the BCCI secretary and ACC chairman Jay Shah stated that India will not travel to Pakistan for the multi-nation tournament which sparked a huge controversy.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here