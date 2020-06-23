Seven More Pakistan Players Including Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz Test Positive for COVID-19

A day after three Pakistan players were tested positive for COVID-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed that a further seven players and a support personnel including Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez were tested positive for the virus.
The players tested positive are: Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz.
Malang Ali, the masseur, was also tested positive for the virus.
Players tested negative: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah.
Support staff who tested negative: Mansoor Rana (manager), Misbah-ul-Haq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Younis Khan (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Talha Butt (team analyst), Yasir Malik (strength and conditioning coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Lt Col (retd) Usman Riffat (security manager) and Raza Kitchlew (media and digital content manager).
Not tested yet: Shoaib Malik, Cliffe Deacon and Waqar Younis
The PCB had organised tests for 35 players in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday.
Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan were the players tested positive on Monday.
The PCB said none of the ten players and masseur had reported any prior symptoms of Covid-19 until they underwent first round of testing on Monday ahead of the side’s departure for England next week.
Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals during the tour. The final itinerary is expected to be announced later this week.
