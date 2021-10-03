Several Coaches Have Told me I Have The Gift of Timing: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is drawing praises for his excellent show with the bat as he belted a maiden IPL century for Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. Experts are pointing out his natural ability to time the ball so well that he never has to go for unorthodox shots to score boundaries as he can just focus on playing proper cricketing shots.

Needing five runs to reach three figures off the final delivery of CSK’s innings against Rajasthan Royals, Gaikwad sent the ball soaring over the boundary for a six. He ended with 101 off 60 deliveries, an innings that featured nine fours and five sixes.

In fact, Ruturaj reached his first fifty off 43 deliveries and then switched gears to score the next fifty in just 17 deliveries. “Today to start off with, it was a slow wicket, slightly damp. It got better as the game progressed. We needed someone to bat till the 14-15th over," Gaikwad explained how he paced his innings.

The 24-year-old now taken the orange cap, becoming the first batter this season to breach the 500-run mark. He has scored 508 runs in 12 innings at 50.80 including a century and three fifties so far.

“I’m just working on timing the ball really well, maintaining my shape. Right from when I started, have come across many coaches and everyone has told me I have the gift of timing. I’ve just been using that," he said.

Ruturaj said the selection in the CSK squad during IPL 2019 gave him the opportunity to observe and learn from the others even though he didn’t get to play a single game.

“…my selection in CSK in 2019 when I didn’t get a chance, being in the dressing room, I got to learn a lot. Got to know routines, hard work needed, work to put in. That was a good learning curve," he said.

