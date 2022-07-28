SG vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction: Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for SG vs AM Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, SG vs AM match 21, July 29, Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, 10:00 am IST

SG VS AM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SG vs AM Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 match 21 between Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks:

The Amo Sharks and Speen Ghar Tigers will clash in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Friday, July 29. The match will be underway at 10:00 am IST at the Kabul International Cricket Ground.

Speen Ghar Tigers are one of the consistent sides in the tournament. They are currently at the second position in the points table. SG was on a roll winning three matches on the trot before they were stopped on their tracks by Boost Region. In a fiercely contested match, SG was defeated by a small margin of 10 runs. Captain Usman Ghani and his team will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat in the last encounter.

On the contrary, Amo Sharks have had a dismal tournament so far and are at the penultimate position in the points table. The side has managed to win just one game so far in the league. AM was handed a humiliating defeat by the Kabul Eagles in their previous match. They need to get some much-needed wins under their belt if they have to qualify for the knockout stages.

With the season heading to its business end, there will be no room for error. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the crucial encounter on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks; here is everything you need to know:

SG vs AM Telecast

The match between Speen Ghar Tigers and Amo Sharks will not be broadcast in India.

SG vs AM Live Streaming

The match between Speen Ghar Tigers and Amo Sharks will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SG vs AM Match Details

The SG vs AM match will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on Friday, July 29 at 10:00 am IST.

SG vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Ghani

Vice-Captain: Asif Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for SG vs AM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishaq Rahimi, Murad Muradi

Batsmen: Usman Ghani, Abdul Wasi, Wafadar Momand

All-rounders: Abidullah Taniwal, Najibullah-Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bowlers: Asif Afridi, Jamshid Khan, Asghar Atal

Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks Possible Starting XI:

Speen Ghar Tigers Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Ghani(c), Bahar Ali Shinwari, Shawkat Zaman, Najibullah-Zadran, Ishaq Rahimi(wk), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Batin Shah, Izharullahq Naveed, Fareed Malik, Yamin- Ahmadzai, Asif Afridi

Amo Sharks Predicted Starting Line-up: Ihsanullah Janat (c), Abdul Wasi, Wafadar Momand, Bahir Shah, Juma Gul, Rahim Mangal, Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Khan, Haji Murad Muradi(wk), Bilal, Asghar Atal

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here