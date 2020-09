SGH vs DCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SGH vs DCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SGH vs DCC Dream11 Best Picks / SGH vs DCC Dream11 Captain / SGH vs DCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the tenth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Frankfurt league, SG Hainhausen 1886 will be up against Darmstadt CC e.V on September 29. SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V will commence from 8:30 PM at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.

SG Hainhausen 1886 is leading the point table with a total of four points. The team have won both the matches it has played till now. In its latest fixture, they defeated Turk FC Hattersheim am Main by nine wickets. Darmstadt CC e.V, on the other hand, has won and lost one match each. Till now, it has managed to score two points. In its last fixture, the team beat TSV Cricket Pfungstadt by six wickets.

ECS T10 Frankfurt, TSV Cricket P SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

SGH vs DCC ECS T10 Frankfurt, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Frankfurt, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V: Match Details: September 29 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval

ECS T10 Frankfurt, SGH vs DCC Dream11 team for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs DCC Dream11 prediction for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V captain: Majeed Nasseri

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs DCC Dream11 prediction for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V vice-captain: Qudratullah Olfat

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs DCC Dream11 prediction for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V wicket keeper: Qudratullah Olfat

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs DCC Dream11 prediction for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V batsmen: Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Majeed Nasseri

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs DCC Dream11 prediction for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V all-rounders: Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Akakhel Tariq Jan

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs DCC Dream11 prediction for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmstadt CC e.V bowlers: Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Vipin Chhetri

SGH vs DCC ECS T10 Frankfurt SG Hainhausen 1886 playing 11 against Darmstadt CC e.V: Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan

SGH vs DCC ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V playing 11 against SG Hainhausen 1886: Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan