SGH vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List Today Match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Kiel 2021, June 4 12:30 PM IST Friday

SGH vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For SG Hameln and First Contact ECS T10 Kiel 2021: After suffering two back-to-back losses in their first two games, SG Hameln came back strongly to win three matches on the trot. They are currently placed third in the points with six points to their name. They will look to extend their winning momentum with wins in today’s games. On the other hand, First Contact could only manage one win from their five games so far. They are fourth in the standings with two points and will require a win to confirm a spot in the quarter-final.

Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture which is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between SG Hameln and First Contact, here is everything you need to know:

SGH vs FCT Telecast

Not televised in India.

SGH vs FCT Live Streaming

The match between SGH vs FCT is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

SGH vs FCT Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 4 at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

SGH vs FCT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Akila Rajapakshe

Vice-captain: Sharif Safi

SGH vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Akila Rajapakshe

Batsmen: Chamila Bandara, Safi Rahman, Sharif Safi

All-rounders: Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Zahirshah Zakhil

Bowlers: Sadam Sherzad, Muneeb Mohammad, Mudassar Iqbal, Salman Haider

SGH vs FCT Probable XIs

SG Hameln: Akila Rajapakshe, Safi Rahman, Chamila Bandara, Zarif Gul Mumand (WK), Mudassar Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar, Thusitha Ratnayake (C), Ankit Tomar, Muneeb Mohammad

First Contact: Zahirshah Zakhil, Sadam Sherzad, Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali, Sharif Safi (C), Salman Haider, Rahmanullah Hasan, Hasil Momand (WK), Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Ataullah Isakhel, Nassrullah Amla

