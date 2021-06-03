CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match, June 3, 04:30 pm IST

SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match, June 3, 04:30 pm IST

SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match, June 3, 04:30 pm IST

Check here SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match between SG Hameln and Moorburger TSV. Also, check the schedule of the SG Hameln vs Moorburger TSV match.

SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between SG Hameln and Moorburger TSV: SG Hameln will face Moorburger TSV in the 15th and 16th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. Both the matches will be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 3, Thursday at 4:30 pm IST and 6:30 pm IST, respectively.

SG Hameln have managed to secure victory in just one game from three fixtures. They are placed at the third position on the points table. Their last encounter saw them defeating Kieler HTC by eight wickets.

Moorburger TSV, on the other hand, are languishing as the wooden-spooners with just one win from five matches. TSV were outplayed by MTV Stallions in their previous outing by eight runs.

Ahead of the match between SG Hameln and Moorburger TSV; here is everything you need to know:

SGH vs MTSV Telecast

The SG Hameln vs Moorburger TSV match will not be broadcasted in India.

SGH vs MTSV Live Streaming

The match between SGH vs MTSV is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SGH vs MTSV Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between SG Hameln and Moorburger TSV at the Kiel Cricket Ground inKiel on June 2, Wednesday at 4:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Aditya Gopinath

Vice-Captain: Thusitha Ratnayake

Suggested Playing XI for SGH vs MTSV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Chandrashekar, Thusitha Ratnayake

Batsmen: Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Atta Rahman

All-rounders: Aditya Gopinath, Romal Barakzai, Zarif Gul Mumand

Bowlers: Aditya Mulay, Mudassar Iqbal, Azizgul Khalil

SGH vs MTSV Probable XIs:

SG Hameln: Rahaman Safi, Saran Revanath, Mudassar Iqbal, Thusitha Ratnayake (c & wk), Zarif Gul Mumand, Ankit Kumar, Atta Rahman, Muneeb Mohamad, Romal Barakzai, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar

Moorburger TSV: Abhishek Chandrashekar (c & wk), Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Aditya Gopinath, Aditya Mulay, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Karthik Chandregowda, Samjit Chandran

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches