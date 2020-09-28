CRICKETNEXT

SGH vs TCP Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SGH vs TCP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SGH vs TCP Dream11 Best Picks / SGH vs TCP Dream11 Captain / SGH vs TCP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Match 2 of ECS T10 Frankfurt will be played between SG Hainhausen 1886 and TSV Cricket Pfungstadt on Monday 2:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.

While SGH has many experienced players on their side, TSV is a rather young team. Both teams will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

SGH might have a slight edge here. There is no dearth in the batting line-up of SGH with experienced all-rounders like Ali Raza Virk, Muneeb Ahmad, who could be the key players. TSV, on the other hand, will put its stock in the bowlers. That is not to say their batting unit is weak. If Muhammad Habib and Farrakh Shehzad Joyia provide a great start, things will be easier at later stages in the match.

SGH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

SGH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Live Score / Scorecard

 FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SGH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Match Details

September 28 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs TCP Dream11 team for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs TCP Dream11 team for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt captain: Ali Raza Virk

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs TCP Dream11 team for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vice-captain: Zeeshan Nasar

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs TCP Dream11 team for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt wicketkeeper: Muneeb Mubashir

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs TCP Dream11 team for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt batsmen: Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Imran, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs TCP Dream11 team for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt all-rounders: Ali Raza Virk, Noman Ahmed Raja, Nasir Ahmad, Zeeshan Nasar

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 SGH vs TCP Dream11 team for SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt bowlers: Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Tousif Ahmed

SGH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, SG Hainhausen 1886 playing 11 against TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Muneeb Mubashir (WK), Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Ali Imran, Noman Ahmed Raja, Atta ul Quddoos, Asad Manzoor Malik, Nasir Ahmad, Karim Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Asif Wasim

SGH vs TCP ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt playing 11 against SG Hainhausen 1886: Muhammad Habib (WK), Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Tousif Ahmed, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zeshan Atif, Zeeshan Ali, Nasir Ahmad

