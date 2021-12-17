SH vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match 5, December 17, 04:30 PM IST

SH vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Southern Hitters and KL Stars:The Southern Hitters (SH) will lock horns with KL Stars (KLS) in the fifth match of the MCA T10 Bash 2021 on Friday. The Hitters will be disappointed as their tournamentopener against SFI Panters Euro was abandoned due to rain. They did well to score 84 runs on the board in the firsts half and will be hopeful of having a full game against KL Stars.

Similarly, KL Stars will be lamenting the rains as they lost their opening encounter against Northern Strikers by 23 runs (D/L Method). The two teams didn’t have enough opportunities to shine in their respective opening fixtures and the upcoming match will be good opportunity for them to register a win on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Southern Hitters and KL Stars; here is everything you need to know:

SH vs KLS Telecast

SH vs KLS match will be not be telecasted in India.

SH vs KLS Live Streaming

The Southern Hitters vs KL Stars game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SH vs KLS Match Details

The Southern Hitters vs KL Stars match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 04:30 PM IST on Friday, December 17.

SH vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nazril Rahman

Vice-Captain: Neranjan Wijesinghe

Suggested Playing XI for SH vs KLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ainool Hafiz

Batters: Shankar Sathish, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Abhishek Deshpande

All-rounders: Nazril Rahman, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

Bowlers: Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan, Myn Uddin

SH vs KLS Probable XIs:

Southern Hitters: Syed Aziz (C), Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Kevin Perera (WK), Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Luqnam Nur Hakimi, Sidharth Karthik

KL Stars: Peter Issac, Abhishek Deshpande, Jerin Raj, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Rahul Agarwal (C), AR Any (WK), Myn Uddin, Shoaib Makani, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here