SH vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 Match 19, December 24, 4:30 pm IST

SH vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 match between Southern Hitters and Northern Strikers: Southern Hitters (SH) play against Northern Strikers (NS) in the 19th match of the MCA T10 Bash 2021 on Friday. The Hitters played four games so far, their first two games were abandoned due to inclement weather. Whereas they won the third match against Tamco Warriors by eight wickets but lost the plot in the fourth which they lost by 23 runs against Central Smashers. They are currently placed third in the standings with four points and will look to getting back to winning ways in this fixture.

The Strikers are in a slightly better position than the opponents as they sit a spot above at second with six points under their belt. They won the first two games on the trot, lost the third, before getting back to winning ways in the fourth contest by 33 runs against the SFI Panters Euro.

Ahead of the match between NS vs SFI, here is everything you need to know:

SH vs NS Telecast

SH vs NS match will be not be telecasted in India.

SH vs NS Live Streaming

The Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SH vs NS Match Details

The Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, December 24 at 4:30 pm

SH vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virandeep Singh

Vice-Captain: Syed Aziz

Suggested Playing XI for SH vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Perera

Batters: Aminuddin Ramly, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Gulraiz

All-rounders: Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Virandeep Singh, Nazril Rahman, Syed Aziz

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Wahib Zada

SH vs NS Probable XIs:

Southern Hitters: Syed Aziz (C), Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Kevin Perera (WK), Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Irfan, Sidharth Karthik

Northern Strikers: Virandeep Singh (C), Muhammad Gulraiz, Mohammad Hakim Harisan (WK), Aminuddin Ramly, Niroshan De Silva, Aimal Khan, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Wahib Zada, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam

