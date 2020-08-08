SH vs WW Dream11 Team Malaysia T10 Bash Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020

SH vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysia T10 Bash | After a five-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysian cricket makes its long-awaited return to competition with the Malaysian T10 Bash on Aug 7-9 at the Kinrara Oval, which has whetted the appetite of players and fans alike. The England-West Indies Test series in July saw international cricket resume successfully under restrictive guidelines and the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) has sought to bring the sport back to life on local shores with the three-day T10 Bash following the loosening of social restrictions. A pool of national team players and selected Malaysia-based foreign players have been split among four teams - Southern Hitters, Southern Hitters, Western Warriors and Western Warriors. The teams will play a single round-robin competition on the first two days before advancing to the semi-finals according to their league positions. The final will take place on Aug 9. National team captain Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor said the tournament is an opportunity for the national team players to regain competitive fitness after being sidelined for so long.
August 8 – 5:10 PM IST from Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.
SH vs WW Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan
SH vs WW Dream11 Team Batsmen: Bhushan Save, Aminuddin Ramly, Virandeep Singh, Arief Yusof
SH vs WW Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Muhammad Gulraiz (CAPTAIN)
SH vs WW Dream11 Team Bowlers: Dhivendran Mogan, Saifullah Malik, Fitri Sham (VICE CAPTAIN)
Southern Hitters : Bhushan Save, Muhammad Gulraiz, Saifullah Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Virandeep Singh (C), Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Amir Azim Shukor, Hashim Islam, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Vijay Unni, Md Sulaiman Ali.
Western Warriors : Sharvin Muniandy, Danyal Hafeez, Rohit Vyas, Shafiq Sharif (WK), Faiz Nasir, Fitri Sham (C), Raj Kumar Rajendran, Dhivendran Mogan, Hakim Harisan, Arief Yusof, Abdul Rauf.
