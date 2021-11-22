SH vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Super Series match, November 22, 02:30 PM IST

SH vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Super Series match between Southern Hitters and Western Warriors: Following the conclusion of the 2021 edition of the MCA T20 Super Series, the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to host the 2021 edition of the MCA T10 Super Series. It will be a fast-paced league with all the matches being of utmost importance. The entire tournament will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval from November 22 to November 26.

MCA T10 Super Series will feature four teams including Northern Strikers, Central Smashers, Western Warriors and Southern Hitters. In the first match of the competition, Southern Hitters will be locking horns with Western Warriors.

Both the teams aren’t playing with their full strength as they are missing the services of some of their key players. Western Warriors will be led by Sharvin Muniandy while Syed Aziz will be donning the captain hat for Southern Hitters.

Ahead of the match between Southern Hitters and Western Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

SH vs WW Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors match in India

SH vs WW Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

SH vs WW Match Details

Southern Hitters will be playing against Western Warriors at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 02:30 PM IST on November 22, Monday.

SH vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dhivendran Mogan

Vice-Captain- Amir Khan Malik

Suggested Playing XI for SH vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harinderjit Singh

Batters: Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Amir Khan Malik

All-rounders: Syed Aziz, Dhivendran Mogan, Amir Khan Malik, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

Bowlers: Abdul Rashid Ahad, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Amir Azim

SH vs WW Probable XIs:

Southern Hitters: Anwar Rahman, Harinderjit Singh, Syed Aziz, Asby Tan Haris, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Ainool Hafiz, Zahid Fazal, Arjoon Thillainathan, Vijay Unni, Md Sulaiman, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

Western Warriors: Dhivendra Mogan, Faiz Nasir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharvin Muniandy, Wan Muhammad, Haiqal Khair, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Amir Khan Malik

