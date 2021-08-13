SHA V TIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 13, 09:30 AM IST

FOR DREAM 11: SHA V TIG dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Sharks XI vs Tigers XI August 13, 09:30 AM IST

SHA V TIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Sharks XI and Tigers XI:

The 13th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Sharks XI locking horns with Tigers XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Sharks XI and Tigers XI on August 13, Friday at 09:30 AM IST.

Sharks XI and Tigers XI are experiencing contrasting rides in the T20 Championship. Sharks had a dismal start to their campaign as they lost their opening match to Panthers XI by five wickets. However, since then there has been no looking back for the team. Sharks emerged stronger from the initial setback as they won their next three games. With three victories from four league matches, Sharks are sitting at the second position on the points table.

Tigers XI, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the points table. The team lost their first three games in the league. However, they finally returned back to the winning ways in their last match. Tigers scripted a win in their last match against Bulls XI by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Sharks XI and Tigers XI; here is everything you need to know:

SHA V TIG Telecast

The Sharks XI vs Tigers XI match will not be televised in India.

SHA V TIG Live Streaming

The SHA V TIG game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SHA V TIG Match Details

The match between Sharks XI and Tigers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 13, Friday at 09:30 AM IST.

SHA V TIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paras Ratnaparkhe

Vice-Captain- Anand Subramanian

Suggested Playing XI for SHA V TIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anand Subramanian

Batsmen: Mohit Mittan, Ragupathy R, Logesh P, Premraj Rajavelu

All-rounders: Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Chiranjeevi G

Bowlers: Raghu Sharma, Vijay Raja, Abeesh T A

SHA V TIG Probable XIs:

Sharks XI: Logesh P, Premraj Rajavelu, Sivamurugan M, Jerish A, Raghu Sharma, Vijith A, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain S, Mohit Mittan, Anand Subramanian (WK), Chiranjeevi G (C)

Tigers XI: Paras Ratnaparkhe, Andrew Subikshan, Vijay Rajaram, Jasvanth S, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S, Madan Kumar, Arjun Shetty, Mathavan M (WK), Karthikeyan J, Ragupathy R (C)

