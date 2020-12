SHA vs ABD Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The upcoming fixture in the Emirates D20 2020 tournament will see a face-off between Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The Emirates D20 2020 Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi match will be played at the ICC Academy, Dubai. In the previous fixture, Sharjah managed to keep a clean sheet with a 29-run win over Dubai Pulse. The side will be eyeing to produce a similar show in their upcoming fixture.

Abu Dhabi, who lost their last game to Sharjah, will look to bounce back and produce a clinical show when they step on the tort. The Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi will kick off at 2:30 pm. A total of six teams are taking part in the ongoing Emirates D20 2020. Here is a look at the teams taking part in the tournament:

Ajman Alubond

ECB Blues

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Dubai Pulse Secure

Sharjah Bukhatir XI

Abu Dhabi

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi: Live Streaming

Cricket lovers can watch the Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi match live on FanCode.

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi: Live Score / Scorecard

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi: Match Details

Wednesday, December 16 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

SHA vs ABD, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi:

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi vice-captain: Khalid Shah

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi wicketkeeper: Fayyaz Ahmad, Kai Smith

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi batsmen: Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Soorya Sathish

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi all-rounders: Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, MS Pattlikkadan

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi bowlers: Navalesh Naidoo, Mudassir Hussain, Hafeez Rahman

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah probable lineup against Abu Dhabi: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Mohammed Halan

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi probable lineup vs Sharjah: Mazhar Bashir, Osama Hassan Shah, Kai Smith, Matiullah Khan, Midhun Pattlikkadan(C), Ben Willgoss, Aaryan Madani, Navalesh Naidoo, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain, Pasindu Wanniarachchi

