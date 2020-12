SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SHA vs ABD Dream11 Best Picks / SHA vs ABD Dream11 Captain / SHA vs ABD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Abu Dhabi till now have played four matches and have been on the losing side of all four of them. Sharjah, on the other side, have won and lost one match each. The team at present have two points. The Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi match will commence from 2:30 PM IST at the ICC Academy, Dubai on Saturday, December 12.

In the latest outing on December 7, Sharjah defeated Ajaman Alubond by six wickets. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, lost to Fujairah Pacific Ventures by 48 runs on December 11.

A total of six teams are taking part in the ongoing Emirates D20 2020. Here is a look at the teams taking part in the tournament:

Ajman Alubond ECB Blues Fujairah Pacific Ventures Dubai Pulse Secure Sharjah Bukhatir XI Abu Dhabi

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi can be watched online on FanCode.

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi: Live Score / Scorecard

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi: Match Details

Saturday, December 12 – 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

SHA vs ABD, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi:

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi Captain: Mazhar Bashir

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi vice-captain: Fayyaz Ahmed

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi wicketkeeper: Fayyaz Ahmed

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi batsmen: Sahil Sunil Hariani, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi all-rounders: Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Kashif Daud

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi bowlers: Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Faisal Altaf

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah probable lineup against Abu Dhabi: Fayyaz Ahmed (c & wk), Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammad Halan, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah

SHA vs ABD Emirates D20 2020, Abu Dhabi probable lineup vs Sharjah: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Kai Smith, Aaryan Madani, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Navalesh Naidoo

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SHA vs ABD Dream11 Best Picks / SHA vs ABD Dream11 Captain / SHA vs ABD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more