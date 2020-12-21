Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Best Picks / Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Captain / Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Both Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Ajmon Alubond were on the losing side of their latest fixtures in the Emirates D20 2020. In the second match of December 21, the two teams will be facing each other at 6:30 PM IST at the ICC Academy.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI were most recently beaten by ECB Blues by 20 runs, while Ajmon Alubond lost the match to Dubai Pulse Secure by three runs. Both the teams have been pretty much out of form in the league. Ajmon Alubond have occupied the second last spot of the Emirates D20 2020 point table with only one win from seven matches. The team currently have only two points. Sharjah Bukhatir XI, on the other hand, have managed to register their win in three out of eight matches that they have played. The team currently have six points.

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond can be watched online on FanCode.

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Live Score / Scoreard

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Match Details

Monday, December 21 – 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

SHA vs AJM, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Captain: Rameez Shahzad

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond vice-captain: Umair Ali

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor, Fayyaz Ahmed

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond batsmen: Asif Khan, Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond all-rounders: Rameez Shahzad, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond bowlers: Sharif Asadullah, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Arsalan Javed

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI probable playing XI line-up against Ajmon Alubond:Fayyaz Ahmed (c & wk), Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Krishan Paul, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah

SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Ajmon Alubond probable playing XI line-up vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Ehtesham Siddiq, Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan