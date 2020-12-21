SHA vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
SHA vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Best Picks / Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Captain / Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
SHA vs AJM Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Both Sharjah Bukhatir XI and Ajmon Alubond were on the losing side of their latest fixtures in the Emirates D20 2020. In the second match of December 21, the two teams will be facing each other at 6:30 PM IST at the ICC Academy.
Sharjah Bukhatir XI were most recently beaten by ECB Blues by 20 runs, while Ajmon Alubond lost the match to Dubai Pulse Secure by three runs. Both the teams have been pretty much out of form in the league. Ajmon Alubond have occupied the second last spot of the Emirates D20 2020 point table with only one win from seven matches. The team currently have only two points. Sharjah Bukhatir XI, on the other hand, have managed to register their win in three out of eight matches that they have played. The team currently have six points.
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Live Streaming
Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond can be watched online on FanCode.
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Live Score / Scoreard
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond: Match Details
Monday, December 21 – 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
SHA vs AJM, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond Captain: Rameez Shahzad
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond vice-captain: Umair Ali
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor, Fayyaz Ahmed
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond batsmen: Asif Khan, Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond all-rounders: Rameez Shahzad, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Ajmon Alubond bowlers: Sharif Asadullah, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Arsalan Javed
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah Bukhatir XI probable playing XI line-up against Ajmon Alubond:Fayyaz Ahmed (c & wk), Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Krishan Paul, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah
SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2020, Ajmon Alubond probable playing XI line-up vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Ehtesham Siddiq, Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking