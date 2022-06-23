SHA vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction For Emirates D20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah vs Ajman, June 23, ICC Academy, Dubai, 4:30 PM IST

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SHA vs AJM Emirates D20 2022 match 21 between Sharjah vs Ajman: In the 21st match of the Emirates D20 2022, Sharjah will lock horns against Ajman at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm IST on Thursday (June 23)

Sharjah come into the match after losing their last fixture against Dubai by 16 runs. The valiant efforts of captain Fayyaz Ahmad who scored a fighting knock of 49 runs went in vain as they failed to chase down the target. Zahoor Khan and Ameer Hamza plucked 2 wickets each. Sharjah will be looking to make a comeback in this fixture.

Ajman team also lost their last encounter against Emirates Blues by 4 wickets. They did not do much wrong in the match but were humbled by some brilliant individual performances from the Emirates’ batters. Yasir Kaleem has been their top performer as he has scored 175 runs in the tournament so far. Ajman will be relying on their ace batter to win against Sharjah.

Ahead of the match between Sharjah vs Ajman; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs AJM Telecast

The match between Sharjah and Ajman will not be telecast in India.

SHA vs AJM Live Streaming

The match between Sharjah and Ajman will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SHA vs AJM Match Details

The SHA vs AJM match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, June 23, at 4:30 pm IST.

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sagar Kalyan

Vice-Captain: Yasir Kaleem

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Basil Hameed, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh

All-rounders: CP Rizwan, Sagar Kalyan, Nasir Aziz

Bowlers: Shahnawaz Khan, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed

Sharjah vs Ajman Possible XIs

Sharjah Predicted Line-up: Amjad Gul, CP Rizwan, Khalid Shah (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Aayan Khan (c), Basil Hameed, Ameer Hamza, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Zahid, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Zahoor Khan

Ajman Predicted Line-up: Sagar Kalyan, Yasir Kaleem (c&wk), Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, Essam Muti ur Rab, Ansh Tandon, Nasir Aziz, Mohammad Azhar, Shahnawaz Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Nav Pabreja

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here