SHA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 06, 01:30 PM IST

SHA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Sharks XI and Bulls XI:The fourth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Sharks XI locking horns with Bulls XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Sharks XI and Bulls XI on August 06, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

Sharks XI had a dismal start to their campaign in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021. The team lost their first match against Panthers XI by five wickets. Sharks’ batting unit did a good job as they posted a score of 151 runs in their 20 overs while batting first. However, the team was let down by the bowlers who failed to defend the target.

Bulls XI, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the T20 Championship on Friday. The team will be low on confidence as they experienced a horrendous ride during the 2020 edition. The bulls had failed to produce any good performances last year and had lost all their five league matches. The team will be hoping to forget the demons of the past and start the 2021 edition on a winning note.

Ahead of the match between Sharks XI and Bulls XI; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs BUL Telecast

The Sharks XI vs Bulls XI match will not be televised in India.

SHA vs BUL Live Streaming

The SHA vs BUL game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SHA vs BUL Match Details

The match between Sharks XI and Bulls XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 06, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

SHA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain -Thalaivan Sargunam

Vice-Captain - Premraj Rajavelu

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nipun Gaikwad, Anand Subramanian, Karthik S

Batsmen: Logesh P, Thalaivan Sargunam, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu

All-rounders: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Bowlers: Vengadeshwaran, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma

SHA vs BUL Probable XIs:

Sharks XI: Premraj Rajavelu, Chiranjeevi G, Thivagar G, Nipun Gaikwad, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain, Raghu Sharma, Vishal Khokhar, Anand Subramanian, Logesh P, Mohit Mittan

Bulls XI: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Mohamed Safeequddin, Surendiran P, Marc Morais, Pooviarasan M, Vengadeshwaran, Karthik S, Thalaivan Sargunam

