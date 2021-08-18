SHA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 18, 09:30 AM IST

FOR DREAM 11: SHA vs BUL dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Sharks XI vs Bulls XI August 18, 09:30 AM IST

SHA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Sharks XI and Bulls XI:

The 23rd match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Sharks XI locking horns with Bulls XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Sharks XI and Bulls XI on August 18, Wednesday at 09:30 AM IST.

Sharks XI have performed decently in the T20 extravaganza. The team has secured victory in three league games while losing as many matches. Sharks’ last win against Lions XI would have given the team a lot of momentum and confidence. The match between the Sharks and Lions ended in a draw. However, Sharks cliched the nail-biting thriller in the Super Over by two wickets.

Bulls XI, on the other hand, are reeling at the second-last position in the points table. They could win just two out of their seven league matches. This is probably the last chance for the team to produce a whirlwind performance and stake a claim for the knockout stage.

Ahead of the match between Sharks XI and Bulls XI; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs BUL Telecast

The Sharks XI vs Bulls XI match will not be televised in India.

SHA vs BUL Live Streaming

The SHA vs BUL game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SHA vs BUL Match Details

The match between Sharks XI and Bulls XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 18, Wednesday at 09:30 AM IST.

SHA vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Anand Subramanian

Vice-Captain- Logesh P

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nipun Gaikwad, Karthik S, Anand Subramanian

Batsmen: Thalaivan Sargunam, Logesh P, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu

All-rounders: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Bowlers: Vishal Khokhar, Vengadeshwaran, Raghu Sharma

SHA vs BUL Probable XIs:

Sharks XI: Anand Subramanian, Premraj Rajavelu, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain, Raghu Sharma, Vishal Khokhar, Chiranjeevi G, Thivagar G, Nipun Gaikwad, Logesh P, Mohit Mittan

Bulls XI: Karthik B Nair, Thalaivan Sargunam, Mohamed Safeequddin, Bhupender Chauhan, Surendiran P, Marc Morais, Pooviarasan M, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Vengadeshwaran, Karthik S

