SHA vs DUB Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SHA vs DUB Dream11 Best Picks / SHA vs DUB Dream11 Captain / SHA vs DUB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 15, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Sharjah Bukhatir XI will clash against Dubai Pulse Secure in the 15th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament 2020. This will be the second match of the day for SHA, after their contest with ECB Blues earlier in the day. SHA won two of their first three matches and would like to keep up the momentum. DUB bagged a much-needed win in their previous match against Ajman Alubond, taking them to the third spot in the points table. They must win the upcoming game against SHA in order to maintain that position.
Also read: 'Ups and Downs Will Happen' - Ajinkya Rahane Not Worried About Failure in NZ
The match will be played at 10:30 pm at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
SHA vs DUB Emirates D20, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure Live Streaming
All matches of the Emirates D20 can be watched online on FanCode.
SHA vs DUB Emirates D20, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Live Score / Scorecard FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
SHA vs DUB Emirates D20, Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure: Match Details
December 15 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai
Emirates D20 SHA vs DUB Dream11 team for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure
Emirates D20 SHA vs DUB Dream11 team for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure captain: Fayyaz Ahmed
Emirates D20 SHA vs DUB Dream11 team for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure vice-captain: Umair Ali
Emirates D20 SHA vs DUB Dream11 team for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure wicketkeeper: Fayyaz Ahmed
Emirates D20 SHA vs DUB Dream11 team for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure batsmen: Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra
Emirates D20 SHA vs DUB Dream11 team for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure all-rounders: Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Omer Farooq
Emirates D20 SHA vs DUB Dream11 team for Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure bowlers: Hafeez Rahman, Arslan Javed, Tahir Latif
SHA vs DUB Emirates D20, Sharjah Bukhatir XI probable playing 11 against Dubai Pulse Secure: Khalid Shah, Renjth Mani, Fayyaz Ahmed (WK), Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Sayed Badiuzzama, Yuvraj Barua, Arslan Javed, Faisal Khan Baraki, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul
SHA vs DUB Emirates D20, Dubai Pulse Secure probable playing 11 against Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema (WK), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking