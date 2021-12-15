SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Emirates D10 2021 Match, December 15, 7:30 pm IST

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Sharjah and Dubai: Sharjah will be facing Dubai in the second semi-final of the Emirates D10 2021. The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on December 15, Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST. Defending champions Sharjah did a decent job during the league stage of the tournament. The team won five matches while losing as many games to secure second place in the points table. Sharjah didn’t conclude the group games on an ideal note as they suffered two back-to-back losses against Ajman and Abu Dhabi.

Just like Sharjah, Dubai also didn’t end their league campaign on a high note.. Dubai lost their last two games to Fujairah and Abu Dhabi by 47 and one run respectively. Overall, the team won four of ten league matches and finished in third place.

Ahead of the match between Sharjah and Dubai; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs DUB Telecast

The SHA vs DUB match will not be telecast in India.

SHA vs DUB Live Streaming

The Sharjah vs Dubai fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

SHA vs DUB Match Details

The SHA vs DUB match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 7:30 pm IST on December 15, Wednesday.

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fayyaz Ahmad

Vice-Captain: Ameer Hamza

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad

Batters: Amjad Gul, Muhammad Ismail, Ansar Khan, Abdul Hafeez Afridi

All-rounders: Ameer Hamza, Farooq Mohammad

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Abdul Malik

SHA vs DUB Probable XIs

Sharjah: Amjad Gul, Laxman Manjrekar, Hassan Khan, Khalid Shah (wk), Ansar Khan, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Harsh Desai, Syam Ramesh

Dubai: Farooq Mohammad, Abdul Malik, Ameer Hamza (c), Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ammar Badami, Furqan Khalil (wk), Syed Haider Shah, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Ehtesham Siddiq, Harshit Seth, Muhammad Ismail

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here