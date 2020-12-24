SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Best Picks / Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Captain / Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 24, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Team Fujairah will be aiming to continue their no loss streak in the ongoing Emirates D20 2020 as in the last match of December 17, they will lock horns against Sharjah. The Thursday match will be played at ICC Academy, Dubai. Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah outing will commence from 10:30 PM.
In terms of performance, Fujairah have been on the winning end of five out of five matches and have a total of 10 points. They most recently defeated Ajman Alubond by 17 runs. Sharjah, on the other hand, have only won three out of six matches. Presently the team have 7 points to their credit. In the Wednesday match, Sharjah faced Abu Dhabi but the match got abandoned.
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah: Live Streaming
Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah can be watched online on FanCode.
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah: Live Score / Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah: Match Details
Thursday, December 17 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.
SHA vs FUJ, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Sharjah vs Fujairah
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah Captain: Rohan Mustafa
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah vice-captain: Kashif Daud
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah wicketkeeper: Fayyaz Ahmed
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah batsmen: Khalid Shah, Waseem Muhammad, Usman khan
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah bowlers: Arsalan Javed, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Krishan Paul
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah probable playing XI line-up against Fujairah: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed (C & WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Krishan Paul
SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah probable playing XI line-up vs Sharjah: Ahmed Raza (C), Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Farooq, Aayan Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Usman Khan, Akif Raja, Sandeep Singh, Waseem Muhammad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking