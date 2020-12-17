Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Best Picks / Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Captain / Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Predictions, Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Team Fujairah will be aiming to continue their no loss streak in the ongoing Emirates D20 2020 as in the last match of December 17, they will lock horns against Sharjah. The Thursday match will be played at ICC Academy, Dubai. Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah outing will commence from 10:30 PM.

In terms of performance, Fujairah have been on the winning end of five out of five matches and have a total of 10 points. They most recently defeated Ajman Alubond by 17 runs. Sharjah, on the other hand, have only won three out of six matches. Presently the team have 7 points to their credit. In the Wednesday match, Sharjah faced Abu Dhabi but the match got abandoned.

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah: Live Streaming

Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah can be watched online on FanCode.

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah: Live Score / Scorecard

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah vs Fujairah: Match Details

Thursday, December 17 – 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the ICC Academy, Dubai.

SHA vs FUJ, Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 team for Sharjah vs Fujairah

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah Captain: Rohan Mustafa

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah vice-captain: Kashif Daud

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah wicketkeeper: Fayyaz Ahmed

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah batsmen: Khalid Shah, Waseem Muhammad, Usman khan

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Dream11 prediction for Sharjah vs Fujairah bowlers: Arsalan Javed, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Krishan Paul

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Sharjah probable playing XI line-up against Fujairah: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed (C & WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Krishan Paul

SHA vs FUJ Emirates D20 2020, Fujairah probable playing XI line-up vs Sharjah: Ahmed Raza (C), Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Farooq, Aayan Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Usman Khan, Akif Raja, Sandeep Singh, Waseem Muhammad