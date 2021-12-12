SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Emirates D10 2021 match, December 12, 06:00 PM IST

Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11, SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Latest Update, SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Win, SHA vs FUJ Dream11 App, SHA vs FUJ Dream11 2021, SHA vs FUJ Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Live Streaming

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Sharjah and Fujairah:

Sharjah will have a go against Fujairah in the 20th match of the 2021 edition of the Emirates DT10 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 06:00 PM IST on December 12, Sunday.

It is time for the finalists of the last season to perform against each other. Last time, Sharjah defeated Fujairah in the final to lift the cup. Fujairah will be hoping to avenge their loss by defeating the defending champions in the Sunday match. The team is on a roll in the tournament.

They have won all their five league matches so far to cement their place at the top of the points table. Fujairah will fancy extending their winning streak to six to confirm their qualification for the playoffs.

Sharjah have also done well in the tournament. They have placed a rung below at the fifth position with three victories and two losses.

Ahead of the match between Sharjah and Fujairah; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs FUJ Telecast

The SHA vs FUJ match will not be telecasted in India.

SHA vs FUJ Live Streaming

The Sharjah vs Fujairah fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

SHA vs FUJ Match Details

The SHA vs FUJ match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 06:00 PM IST on December 12, Wednesday.

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Waseem Muhammad

Vice-Captain- Renjith Mani

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Fayyaz Ahmad

Batters: Hamad Arshad, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Renjith Mani

All-rounders: Omer Farooq, Waseem Muhammad, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Harsh Desai, Saqib Manshad

SHA vs FUJ Probable XIs:

Sharjah: Unaib Rehman, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Aryan Saxena, Amjad Gul, Renjith Mani, Harsh Desai, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Laxman Manjrekar

Fujairah: Saqib Manshad, Raja Akifullah Khan, Maroof Merchant, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan, Hamad Arshad, Ali Khan, Omer Farooq

