SHA vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Sharks XI vs Panthers XI Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 21, July 24, 7:30 IST

SHA vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match 21 between Sharks XI and Panthers XI: On Sunday, July 24, Tuskers XI will meet Sharks XI in the Pondicherry T20 2022 league. The match will take place at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry. The action will begin at 9:30 am IST.

It’s the battle of the titans as the table toppers Panthers will be in action on Sunday morning. Panthers have been excellent in the tournament losing only their previous fixture against the Tigers XI. In a gruelling encounter, the Panthers faced defeat by 7 wickets. They will be looking to redeem themselves and get back to winning ways against Sharks XI.

Meanwhile, the Sharks XI also have been in terrific form and sit just below the Panthers XI in the points table. They defeated Tigers XI by 47 runs in their last match. The Sharks will be looking to keep up their good run in the tournament and close the gap with the Panthers in the points table.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the 20th match of the tournament.

Ahead of the Pondicherry T20 2022 match 21 between Sharks XI and Panthers XI; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs PAN Telecast

The match between Sharks XI and Panthers XI will not be telecast in India.

SHA vs PAN Live Streaming

The match between Sharks XI and Panthers XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SHA vs PAN Match 21 Details

The SHA vs PAN match will be played at the Cricket Association Ground in Puducherry on Sunday, July 24, at 9:30 am IST.

SHA vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Karthikeyan Jayasundaram

Vice-Captain: Akshay Jain S

Wicketkeepers: Aravindraj Ravichandran, Mathavan M

Batsmen: Akshay Jain S, Chiranjeevi G, Siva Kumar S

All-rounders: Raghu Sharma, Jullian Jacob, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram

Bowlers: Vishal Khokhar, Saie Sharan Y, Vijaji Raja

Sharks XI vs Panthers XI Possible Starting XI:

Sharks XI Predicted Line-up: Chiranjeevi G (c), Akshay Jain S, AS Govindarajan, Logesh Prabagaran, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Aravindraj Ravichandran(wk), Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Abeesh T A

Panthers XI Predicted Line-up: Ragupathy R (c), Siva Kumar S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivamurugan M, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Jullian Jacob, Mathavan M(wk), Aravind Kothandapani, Jasvanth S, Saie Sharan Y, Vijaji Raja

