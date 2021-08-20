SHA vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For Pondicherry T20 2021, August 20, 1:30 PM IST

SHA vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Sharks XI and Tigers XI: The 28th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Sharks XI locking horns with Tigers XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Sharks XI and Tigers XI on August 20, Friday at 01:30 PM IST.

The match between Sharks XI and Tigers XI doesn’t hold much importance as both the teams have already qualified for the second stage of the competition. Sharks XI are sitting at the third position on the points table with five victories and three losses. The team confirmed a top-four finish after defeating Bulls XI by 125 runs in their previous match.

Tigers XI, on the other hand, are placed a position ahead of Sharks XI in the points table. Tigers have won seven out of their nine league games. The team in on a five-match winning streak and they are expected to pull off another thrilling win on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Sharks XI and Tigers XI; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs TIG Telecast

The Sharks XI vs Tigers XI match will not be televised in India.

SHA vs TIG Live Streaming

The SHA vsTIG game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SHA vs TIG Match Details

The match between Sharks XI and Tigers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 20, Friday at 1:30 PM IST.

SHA vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chiranjeevi G

Vice-captain - Mohit Mittan

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs TIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anand Subramanian

Batsmen: Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Ragupathy R, Logesh P

All-rounders: Jasvanth S, Chiranjeevi G, Paras Ratnaparkhe

Bowlers: Vijay Raja, Abeesh T A, Raghu Sharma

SHA vs TIG Probable XIs

Sharks XI: Sivamurugan M, Jerish A, Anand Subramanian (WK), Logesh P, Raghu Sharma, Vijith A, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain S, MohitMittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Chiranjeevi G (C)

Tigers XI: Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jasvanth S, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S, Madan Kumar, Arjun Shetty, Andrew Subikshan, Mathavan M (WK),Vijay Rajaram, Karthikeyan J, Ragupathy R (C)

