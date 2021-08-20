SHA vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 21, 09:30 AM IST

Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11, SHA vs TUS Dream11 Latest Update, SHA vs TUS Dream11 Win, SHA vs TUS Dream11 App, SHA vs TUS Dream11 2021, SHA vs TUS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SHA vs TUS Dream11 Live Streaming

SHA vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Sharks XI and Tuskers XI:

The 29th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Sharks XI locking horns with Tuskers XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Groundwill host the match between Sharks XI and Tuskers XI on August 21, Saturday at 09:30 AM IST.

The match on Friday doesn’t hold much importance for Sharks XI as they have already qualified for the second stage of the competition. Sharks are currently third in the points table with 20 points from five victories and three losses.

Tuskers XI, on the other hand, are expected to fight tooth and nail to secure a victory against Sharks XI. The match is important for the team if they wish to secure a top-four finish in the group stage of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. This is the last league match for Tuskers and they have secured victory in three out of nine league games so far.

Ahead of the match between Sharks XI and Tuskers XI; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs TUS Telecast

The Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI match will not be televised in India.

SHA vs TUS Live Streaming

The SHA vs TUS game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SHA vs TUS Match Details

The match between Sharks XI and Tuskers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 21, Saturday at 09:30 AM IST.

SHA vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Parandaman Thamaraikannan

Vice-Captain- Yash Jadhav

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anand Subramanian, Yash Jadhav

Batsmen: Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Aravind K, Premraj Rajavelu

All-rounders: Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Chiranjeevi G

Bowlers: Aravindaraj A, Abeesh T A, Raghu Sharma

SHA vs TUS Probable XIs:

Sharks XI: Mohit Mittan, Nipun Gaikwad (wk), Anand Subramanian, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Jerish A, Logesh P, Premraj Rajavelu, Abeesh T A, Chiranjeevi G (c)

Tuskers XI: Aravind K, Karthik Reddy, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Ankit Agarwal, Kumar P, Palani R, Venkadesan S, Aravindaraj A, Rohan S, Yash Jadhav (wk),Parandaman Thamaraikannan (c)

