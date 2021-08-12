SHA vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Sharks XI and Tuskers XI: The 12th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will see Sharks XI locking horns with Tuskers XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the match between Sharks XI and Tuskers XI on August 12, Thursday at 09:30 AM IST.

Sharks XI didn’t get off a dream start in the competition. The team lost their opening encounter against Panthers XI by five wickets. However, the Sharks regrouped themselves after a poor start and scriptedcomeback in the league. The team defeated Bulls XI in their second match followed by a victory over Lions XI by nine runs in their most recent game. With two wins from three matches, the Sharks are sitting at the second position on the points table.

Tuskers XI also had a woeful start to their campaign. The team lost their first two matches in the league. However, they finally found their winning rhythm in the last game. Tuskers defeated Tigers XI in their previous clash to gain some confidence and momentum. After three matches, the team find themselves at the fifth position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Sharks XI and Tuskers XI; here is everything you need to know:

SHA vs TUS Telecast

The Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI match will not be televised in India.

SHA vs TUS Live Streaming

The SHA vs TUS game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

SHA vs TUS Match Details

The match between Sharks XI and Tuskers XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 12, Thursday at 09:30 AM IST.

SHA vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Parandaman Thamaraikannan

Vice-Captain- Yash Jadhav

Suggested Playing XI for SHA vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anand Subramanian, Yash Jadhav

Batsmen: Logesh P, Aravind K, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu

All-rounders: Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Chiranjeevi G

Bowlers: Aravindaraj A, Raghu Sharma, Abeesh T A

SHA vs TUS Probable XIs:

Sharks XI: Jerish A, Premraj Rajavelu, Abeesh T A, Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Nipun Gaikwad (wk), Anand Subramanian, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Chiranjeevi G (c)

Tuskers XI: Parandaman Thamaraikannan (c), Ankit Agarwal, Kumar P, Palani R, Venkadesan S, Aravindaraj A, Rohan S, Yash Jadhav (wk), Aravind K, Karthik Reddy, Kaladi Nagur Babu.

