Shadab Khan Gives Befitting Reply to a Fan Who Asked Him to Focus on T20 World Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan celebrated his 24th birthday on October 4. As wishes poured in from his fans and teammates, the cricketer took time out to thank them for the greetings. Replying to Pakistan middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmad, the 24-year-old engaged in banter and wrote, “Pehle shaddy phir shaddy bhai phir shaddy bhaijaan ho gaye. Thank u ifti bhai”. The online banter, however, did not seem to go down well with a fan, who chose to troll Shadab with a piece of unsolicited advice to focus on the T20 World Cup.

But Shadab being Shadab hit the ball out of the park with his reply.

“Abi NZ mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start kar de? (It’s midnight in New Zealand, physio told us to take a rest. If you say, should I hang upside down and start training),” the Pakistani all-rounder quipped.

Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? https://t.co/6rUxiHjUg6 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

Shadab’s witty reply soon caught the attention of fans who praised the all-rounder for the comeback.

Babar Azam and Co will play a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh before they leave for Australia to take part in the high-stakes T20 World Cup. Pakistan will be eager to regain some winning momentum and leave the series loss at the hands of England behind then

England pipped Pakistan to win the seven-match T20I series 4-3 in their own backyard. In the 7th T20I in Lahore, England exposed Pakistan’s vulnerable middle-order as they won the series decider by 67 runs. Skipper Babar Azam will hope to make amends and iron out all the issues in his team before ICC’s showpiece event.

Shadab Khan, who is Pakistan’s vice-captain in the white-ball format, will be key to his team’s chances. In addition to being an excellent bowler, Shadab Khan is also a handy batter. Pakistan will rely heavily on him to come up with the goods in clutch situations.

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India in Melbourne on October 23. Pakistan advanced to the finals of the tournament last year but missed out on a title victory.

