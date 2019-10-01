Shafali, Poonam Star as India Seal Series With Convincing Victory
Shafali Verma struck a fine 46 before Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India registered a convincing 51-run win over South Africa in the rain-hit fourth women's T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Tuesday.
