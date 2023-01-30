'Shafali Verma and Co Played With a Fearless Approach and Created History': BCCI President Roger Binny

BCCI President Roger Binny congratulated Shafali Verma and Co for their historic Under-19 T20 World Cup triumph on Sunday with a sensational 7-wicket win over England at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The young women’s brigade put their A-game on the table in the summit clash to outclass the English team who failed to put up any fight.

The Women in Blue produced a collective effort with the ball to bundle out England for just 68 in 17.1 overs. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra claimed two wickets each, while Mannat Kashyap, Shafali Verma and Sonam Yadav shared one scalp each to dismantle the English batting line-up. The Indian team also put up a stellar show in the fielding as Archana grabbed a sensational one-handed stunner, while Somya Tiwari produced a stellar run-out.

Also Read | ‘The Triumph is Even More Special…’: Mithali Raj’s Heartfelt Tweet for Shafali Verma & Co Goes Viral

Binny hailed the Shafali-led team for their fearless approach throughout the tournament to script history.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the India U-19 Women’s team for their title glory at the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup. The team played with a fearless approach and created history by winning the coveted trophy. This was the inaugural edition of the tournament and our team’s achievement has set a benchmark to inspire the upcoming cricketers in the country," Binny said in a BCCI media release.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already announced INR 5 crore cash prize for Team India players and support staff for their terrific show in the tournament.

Shah said that the historic win on Sunday is a sign that women’s cricket is thriving in the country and the success will also be helped in fueling interest for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“The India U-19 Women’s team has done the entire country proud by their stupendous success at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The Shafali Verma-led unit showed tremendous skill and grit to overcome the challenges and blazed their way to glory. The BCCI has always valued age-group cricket and the title triumph is another sign that women’s cricket in India is thriving. This success also highlights the depth of cricketing talent in the country and augurs well as we inch closer to the inaugural edition of the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) which will further fuel interest in women’s cricket," Shah said.

Also Read | WATCH: Senior Women’s Team Celebrates Under-19 Win; Harmanpreet Kaur On Cloud Nine

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also talked about the hard work and perseverance of the young women’s team which helped them claim the trophy.

“The entire nation is proud of this remarkable feat by our young team. My best wishes to the India Under-19 team for their resounding title-winning performance in the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. They have been clinical in their performances throughout the tournament and it is a result of their hard work and perseverance that has helped us get that coveted silverware. We wish them all the best for their bright future," Shukla added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here