Shafali Verma Creates History, Becomes Youngest Indian to Play All Three Formats

Swashbuckling India opener Shafali Verma on Sunday became the youngest player from the country to make debuts across all formats, when India took on England in the first ODI in Bristol. Having made her T20I debut in 2019, Shafali played the only Test between the two sides earlier, and now is the fifth youngest ever to play in the three formats of the game.

Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rahman at 17 years and 78 days is the youngest player to play all formats, followed by former England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor. Australia’s Elysse Perry is third on the list, followed by Mohammad Amir.

Shafali was handed her ODI cap by skipper Mithali Raj ahead of the match in Bristol. A proud moment for our thunderbolt Shafali Verma as she is presented with #TeamIndia Billed cap 131 from captain Mithali Raj. Here’s hoping she has a smashing debut," tweeted BCCI Women.

But her debut did not go that well as she made 15 from 14 balls.

Skipper Mithali Raj’s fighting half-century went in vain as England Women rode on Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver’s aggressive unbeaten fifties to beat a below-par India Women by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Mithali held India’s innings together following two early dismissals. She shared two crucial partnerships — 56 runs with Punam Raut (32) and 65 with Deepti Sharma (30) — to help India go past the 200-run mark.

But England Women cantered home with 91 balls to spare, thanks to opener Beaumont (87 not out off 87 balls) and Sciver’s (74 off 74) unbroken 119-run third-wicket partnership that came off just 19 overs. England lost Lauren Windfield-Hill (16) early in their chase but Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight (18) shared 59 runs for the second wicket to get the hosts back on track.

