Shafali Verma Named Captain as BCCI Announce Squad for Under-19 Women’s World Cup and SA T20Is

Young India women batter Shafali Verma has been named the captain of the India U19 Women’s team for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against South Africa and the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup to follow. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the squad on Monday, naming Shweta Sehrawat as Shafali’s deputy and have also selected another capped player, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Gosh

The maiden edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup featuring 16 teams will take place in South Africa from 14 to 29 January 2023. India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE, and Scotland. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on 27 January at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on 29 January.

India U19 Women’s team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

Schedule: India Women U19 vs South Africa Women U19 in South Africa 5-match T20I series

Date Day Match Dec-27 Tuesday 1st T201, Tuks Oval Dec-29 Thursday 2nd T201, Tuks Oval Dec-31 Saturday 3rd T201, Tuks Oval Jan-02 Monday 4th T201, Tuks Oval Jan-04 Wednesday 5th T201, Tuks Oval

India U19 Women’s team for ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup

Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

