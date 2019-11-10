Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ENG IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2019 5th T20I, Eden Park, Auckland, 10 November, 2019

2ND INN

New Zealand

146/5 (11.0)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

146/7 (11.0)

Match Tied

fixtures

All matches

5th T20I: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Auckland

10 Nov, 201906:30 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Nagpur VG

10 Nov, 201919:00 IST

Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Set up Convincing Win Against West Indies

Shemaine Campbelle (33) was the only one who provided some sort of resistance against an in-form bowling attack.

Cricketnext Staff |November 10, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Set up Convincing Win Against West Indies

Blistering half-centuries by the young Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana paved the way as the Indian women’s cricket team convincingly beat their West Indian counterparts by 84 runs at Gros Islet to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Batting first, Verma and Smriti Mandhana took every chance to punish the West Indian bowlers as they piled on the runs at brisk pace.

Verma smashed six boundaries and four maximums in her 49-ball-73 run knock, while Mandhana, who only recently returned from injury, hammered 11 boundaries in her 46-ball-67.

The duo batted for 15.3 overs and put on 143 before Shakera Selman got the breakthrough for the hosts and dismissed Verma. Less than an over later Mandhana followed as Anisa Mohammed picked up her first of the game.

Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma failed to keep the momentum going alongside Harmanpreet Kaur and departed cheaply leaving India at 4/157 with less than two overs to go.

Veda Krishnamurthy and Harmanpreet however were able to up the ante once again and added 27 off 11 deliveries after that to end the innings with a very healthy score of 185/4.

After the break India continued to be relentless as the bowlers took over. Shikha Pandey (2/22) and Radha Yadav removed Hayley Matthews (13) and Natasha McLean (0) early to leave the hosts in a spot of bother right from the start.

Shemaine Campbelle (33) was the only one who provided some sort of resistance against an in-form bowling attack.

Pandey, Poonam Yadav (2/24) and Deepti Sharma (1/15) all struck telling blows at regular intervals to break the back bone of the hosts’ batting and leave them tottering at 6/86. By this time Campbelle had also been run-out and the result seemed inevitable.

India’s bowlers continued to dominate as none of the lower middle order managed to even reach double figures for the West Indies.

Radha Yadav (2/10) dismissed Afy Fletcher (4) with four deliveries to go but India were unable to bundle out the opposition as the final pair survived but fell 84 runs short of the target.

India Women vs West Indies WomenShafali Vermasmriti mandhanaT20I

Related stories

Three Indian Bowlers in Top 10 of Latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 6:59 PM IST

Three Indian Bowlers in Top 10 of Latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings

Have to Bring More Variations Into My Repertoire Ahead of World Cup: Poonam Yadav
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 3:11 PM IST

Have to Bring More Variations Into My Repertoire Ahead of World Cup: Poonam Yadav

Smriti Mandhana Leads the Way on Comeback as India Clinch Series Against West Indies
Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 10:05 AM IST

Smriti Mandhana Leads the Way on Comeback as India Clinch Series Against West Indies

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 November, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 10 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Nagpur VG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more