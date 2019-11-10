Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Set up Convincing Win Against West Indies

Blistering half-centuries by the young Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana paved the way as the Indian women’s cricket team convincingly beat their West Indian counterparts by 84 runs at Gros Islet to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.
Batting first, Verma and Smriti Mandhana took every chance to punish the West Indian bowlers as they piled on the runs at brisk pace.
Verma smashed six boundaries and four maximums in her 49-ball-73 run knock, while Mandhana, who only recently returned from injury, hammered 11 boundaries in her 46-ball-67.
The duo batted for 15.3 overs and put on 143 before Shakera Selman got the breakthrough for the hosts and dismissed Verma. Less than an over later Mandhana followed as Anisa Mohammed picked up her first of the game.
Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma failed to keep the momentum going alongside Harmanpreet Kaur and departed cheaply leaving India at 4/157 with less than two overs to go.
Veda Krishnamurthy and Harmanpreet however were able to up the ante once again and added 27 off 11 deliveries after that to end the innings with a very healthy score of 185/4.
#WIWVINDW India women take the 1st T20I, the fightback begins tomorrow in the 2nd T20I for the series!💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/aOSnRfUTw7— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 10, 2019
#WIWVINDW India women take the 1st T20I, the fightback begins tomorrow in the 2nd T20I for the series!💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/aOSnRfUTw7
After the break India continued to be relentless as the bowlers took over. Shikha Pandey (2/22) and Radha Yadav removed Hayley Matthews (13) and Natasha McLean (0) early to leave the hosts in a spot of bother right from the start.
Shemaine Campbelle (33) was the only one who provided some sort of resistance against an in-form bowling attack.
Pandey, Poonam Yadav (2/24) and Deepti Sharma (1/15) all struck telling blows at regular intervals to break the back bone of the hosts’ batting and leave them tottering at 6/86. By this time Campbelle had also been run-out and the result seemed inevitable.
India’s bowlers continued to dominate as none of the lower middle order managed to even reach double figures for the West Indies.
Radha Yadav (2/10) dismissed Afy Fletcher (4) with four deliveries to go but India were unable to bundle out the opposition as the final pair survived but fell 84 runs short of the target.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana Set up Convincing Win Against West Indies
Shemaine Campbelle (33) was the only one who provided some sort of resistance against an in-form bowling attack.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Three Indian Bowlers in Top 10 of Latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Have to Bring More Variations Into My Repertoire Ahead of World Cup: Poonam Yadav
Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Smriti Mandhana Leads the Way on Comeback as India Clinch Series Against West Indies
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZMount Maunganui
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 November, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 10 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDNagpur VG All Fixtures
Team Rankings