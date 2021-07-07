Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award

Indian women cricket team players Shafali Verma and Sneha Rana were on Wednesday nominated for ICC Women’s Player-of-the-Month award for June.

Batter Shafali and all-rounder Sneh face competition for the award from England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who too has been nominated.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson, who both were part of their country’s series win over England as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) final win against India have been nominated in the men’s category along with South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

“The nominees for the monthly men’s awards this time are Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock and Kyle Jamieson while Sophie Ecclestone, Sneh Rana and Shafali Verma figure in the women’s shortlist," said a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Big-hitting opener Shafali made an impressive Test debut against England and was named Player of the Match in the one-off Test in Bristol. The 17-year-old became the first Indian woman and fourth from any country to score half-centuries in both innings of a debut Test, notching 96 and 63. Her first innings score was the highest by an Indian woman on debut. She also aggregated 59 runs in two ODIs against India at a strike rate of 85.50.

All-rounder Sneh had a memorable Test debut in Bristol, her unbeaten 80 off 154 deliveries helping stave off defeat against England after India were made to follow on. Earlier in the match, she finished with four for 131, accounting for well-set opener Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones among others. She also took one for 43 in an ODI against England.

