Shafali Verma Stars as India C Thrash India B to Win Women's T20 Challenger Trophy

India's rising star Shafali Verma proved once again just why she is so highly rated by many, scoring an unbeaten 89 in the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy final to guide India C to an eight-wicket win over India B at Cuttack on Friday (January 10).
Verma's 48-ball blitz meant India C made light work of the 132-run target they had been set by India B after they won the toss and opted to bat first.
The 15-year old almost single-handedly powered her side to the target, with other batsmen happy to play the supporting role.
It was a day to forget for India B's bowlers as the match finished in just 15.2 overs thanks to Verma's knock that included 15 fours and 2 sixes.
However, the tone for the match had already been set in the first innings due to a poor showing from the batsmen.
Heavyweights Smriti Mandhana (3) & Jemimah Rodrigues (10) both flattered to deceive whereas others got starts but couldn't convert them into big scores.
Only a 22-ball 43 from Pooja Vastrakar added some respectability to the total as India B had slumped to 79-6 in the 16th over and looked like they might struggle to cross the 100-run mark.
Manali Dakshini was the pick of the bowlers for India C, taking 3-15 in her four overs.
