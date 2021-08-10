Shafali Verma’s Blitz Lights up Hundred, Helps Phoenix Register First Win

India’s teenage sensation Shafali Verma continued her stellar run in The Hundred with a majestic 131-run partnership with Eve Jones. Birmingham Phoenix won this crucial match and this kept their qualification hopes alive with the 10-wicket win over Welsh Fire.

Phoenix were not too bright when they started the innings, but then Shafali stepped up and smashed 76 runs off 42 balls – an innings that was much needed for the side as the Phoenix registered their first victory at home and which also saw them jump up to number five in the standings.

“That was so nice, so good for me. I was not doing well for the team but I backed myself and played my game. I was slowing down because of [Eve Jones’] fifty. I enjoy the team. They are so nice. I’m still learning in every match,” Shafali said after the match.

For Welsh Fire, opener Bryony Smith was the only performer with the bat as she resisted Phoenix’s charge with a 36-ball 38. She was, however, not given too much support from the other end and they could just manage 127 for 9 in their allocated 100 balls. The side suffered a collapse as they lost their last seven wickets for only 33 runs.

Jones, in response, was unbeaten on a 35-ball 52 and her innings comprised nine fours. She was given great company by Shafali who struck 76 in 42 balls and the innings consisted of nine fours and two sixes. She sealed the match with her ninth boundary and gave her side the much-needed win.

