Shafali Verma’s Stretch Reminds Fans Of MS Dhoni

After holding on to a draw in the one-off Test match, the Indian Women’s team have not been at their best in the ODI series so far. They were comprehensively beaten by England in the first ODI. Although there were glimpses of improvement in the second one, the hosts proved to be too strong on the day and pulled away in the end to notch up a 2-0 unassailable lead in the 3-match ODI series.

India batted first and after a positive start, they lost their way. Only captain Mithali Raj put up some fight with a valiant 50, but the Indian batting order was sliced open by Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone.

Shafali Verma continued her good form at the top of the order and played a sparkling innings of 44 in 55 runs, but in a bid to accelerate the scoring rate, she was stumped off the bowling of Ecclestone. The ball was tossed up and Verma charged down the track, however, the ball dipped and turned and wicket-keeper Amy Jones whipped off the bails to cut short a very good innings.

Even as Verma tried to get back, she stretched to make it back, and it reminded cricket fans of MS Dhoni’s effort when he did the same back in a T20I game against Australia.

Shafali Verma tried doing a Dhoni here today. Unfortunately a touch and go decision went against her. #ShafaliVerma pic.twitter.com/OyeDpnZyjE— Sudhanshu gupta (@Sudhans97048678) June 30, 2021

Shafali Verma tried doing a Dhoni here today. Unfortunately a touch and go decision went against her. pic.twitter.com/mnu0CtXT7Q— Manish (@paap_singer) June 30, 2021

When the third umpire was adjudicating the verdict, there were people who believed that LED bails should be used even in the women’s game as it makes the lives easier of umpires as the bails light up when the ball hits them.

Former Australian cricketer and now a commentator Lisa Sthalekar took to Twitter and advocated the use of LED bails for the women’s game.

“This is the second time in 2 ODIs that we are making harder than it needs to be for the third umpire. Be great to get bright coloured bails,” she tweeted.

This is the second time in 2 ODI’s that we are making harder than it needs to be for the third umpire. Be great to get bright coloured bails pic.twitter.com/0bXAdO1jMw— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 30, 2021

The third ODI between India and England women’s teams will be played on Saturday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here