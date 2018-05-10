Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Thrashing Against Mumbai at Eden

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2018, 9:34 AM IST
The KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was at the Eden Gardens and watched on helplessly on Wednesday evening as the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians thrashed his side by 102 runs. Mumbai batted first and rode a swashbuckling knock from Ishan Kishan to post a huge 210/6 in their innings. But in the chase the KKR batting line-up never took off and were bowled out for just 108 as they crumbled under pressure. Every single Mumbai Indians player who picked the ball got a wicket to their names on the day.

After the match the Bollywood superstar took to social media and said, their names on the day. “Sports is about the spirit; wins/losses don’t reflect that. But tonite as the ‘Boss’ I need to apologise to the fans for the lack of spirit.”




During the Mumbai innings, Ishan smashed a 17-ball half-century as they overcame a slow start to post an imposing 210/6. Ishan tore apart KKR bowling, especially Kuldeep Yadav who was clobbered for four consecutive sixes, en route to his 21-ball 62 (5x4, 6x6) as MI scripted a turnaround in the middle overs. Openers Suryakumar Yadav (36) and Evin Lewis (18) once again gave MI a flying start with the KKR pace trio of Andre Russell, Prasidh Krishna and Tom Curran leaking 24 runs in the first three overs.

During the chase, Kolkata got off to the worst start possible as Mitchell McClenaghan removed Sunil Narine on the second ball of the innings itself for just 4. Robin Uthappa then joined Chris Lynn in the middle and the duo started to hit boundaries to steady the KKR ship. But a suicidal piece of running between the wickets meant that Lynn had to head back into the hut for 21 after getting run-out by Suryakumar Yadav which led to an unexpected collapse as KKR were handed their heaviest in terms of runs against any IPL opposition.

First Published: May 10, 2018, 9:34 AM IST

