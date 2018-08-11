Shah Rukh Khan, Dwayne Bravo Feature in TKR Anthem for CPL 2018

Loading...
Since then, the all-rounder has featured in multiple songs, and his latest release "Bowl Them Out" is the official anthem of Trinbago Knight Riders for the ongoing season of the Caribbean Premier League. The music video also features Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the franchise Shah Rukh Khan.
The 34-year-old, who is the captain of the side, shared the music video on Twitter and said, “Today I officially launch the TKR anthem for CPL 2018 “Bowl Them Out” co-written by Jojo and myself; produced by wiz. I would also like to thank @iamsrk who is also featured on this song written for the @TKRiders. This is a dream come true for me.”
He further added, "I did a song with Bollywood's greatest who is also the owner of TKR. All this could not be possible without my team at home Jojo Wiz, Dexter Thomas, kalveerbiradar on video production and Kryssi; thanks guys. To my fans all around the world, this song is for YOU. Thank you."
After a victorious opening game against St Lucia Stars, in which Bravo finished with a three-wicket haul, TKR were stunned by an Andre Russell hat-trick and century in their second game, resulting in a four-wicket loss.
Shah Rukh Khan was present at the game when one of his own players from Kolkata Knight Riders, took down his CPL side on Friday night.
TKR now return home to Port-of-Spain for the next game where they will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday.
