Shah Rukh Khan Picks Former West Indian Great as One of His All-time Favourite Player

Got the chance to meet King Khan tonight at the #HeroCPL2018 . Such an aura about him, and yet a sense of humility. #SRK pic.twitter.com/6yhNwNbOpR

Was a pleasure meeting you sir. Couldn’t say it then but one of my all time fav players. Please do say a big hello to the commentary team and Mel when u see them. Thks for the love. https://t.co/uWYHlOs7A1